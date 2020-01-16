Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 484.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 280.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.44. 896,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,286. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.