Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

