Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

CF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,920. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

