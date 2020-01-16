Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 1,369,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,712. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

