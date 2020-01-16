Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 39.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 373,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

