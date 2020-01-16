Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

AWP opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.