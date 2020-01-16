Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
AWP opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
