Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

