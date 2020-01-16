Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.54

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.54 and last traded at C$42.44, with a volume of 19547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.10.

AIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 740.74%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

