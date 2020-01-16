Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 883515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $988.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 249,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,017,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

