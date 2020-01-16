Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 641,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,498. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amdocs by 63.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 514,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

