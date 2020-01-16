AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises about 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AMERCO by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMERCO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMERCO by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.71. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $336.39 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

