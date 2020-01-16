American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,983. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 93.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

