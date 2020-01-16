American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 231,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

AEP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. 1,228,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,394. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

