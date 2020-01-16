American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the third quarter worth $701,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 131.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American National Insurance by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American National Insurance by 508.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American National Insurance by 62.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.42. 3,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,882. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.