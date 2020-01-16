Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Down 3%

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

