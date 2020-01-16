Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $502,010.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $153,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $387,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,752 shares of company stock worth $1,669,383 over the last ninety days. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

