Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63, 1,402,071 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,020,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.