Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63, 1,402,071 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,020,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
