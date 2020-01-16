Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,338. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.35. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.