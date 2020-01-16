Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Reduced by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. 1,729,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

