Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to announce sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $108,139.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,070.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,751 shares of company stock worth $13,979,310. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

