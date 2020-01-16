Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

