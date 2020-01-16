Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to post $54.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.74 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $44.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $216.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.26 million to $220.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $231.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.36 million to $243.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.89.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.