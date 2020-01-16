Analysts Expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Nomura started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

AVRO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avrobio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

