Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $58.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $52.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $229.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $229.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.02 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last ninety days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bandwidth by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 228.19 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.