Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $81.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.80 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $88.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $327.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.70 million to $329.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $344.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 523,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

