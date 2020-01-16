Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post $52.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.06 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. 17,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

