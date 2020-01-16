Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.40). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

