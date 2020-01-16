Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $134.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $127.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $467.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $469.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $505.35 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $510.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. 339,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

