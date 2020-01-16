Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of SB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 179,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,650. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 337,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.