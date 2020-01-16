Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Signify (LIGHT)

Signify (AMS: LIGHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – Signify was given a new €27.20 ($31.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Signify was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Signify had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2020 – Signify was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Signify was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Signify was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Signify NV has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

