Analysts Set $44.00 Target Price for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Woori Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:WF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 7,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 663.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

