Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blink Charging an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 180,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,892. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

