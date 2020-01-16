Analysts Set Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Target Price at GBX 83.75

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.75 ($1.10).

Several analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON BREE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,197,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.29. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

