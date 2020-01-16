Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$45.18

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,317 shares in the company, valued at C$42,790,700.36. Insiders sold 281,000 shares of company stock worth $11,026,246 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

