Analysts Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT at $47.70

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 4,193,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,716. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
