Analysts Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT at $47.70

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 4,193,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,716. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

