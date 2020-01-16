Analysts Set Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Target Price at $39.40

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 2,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 386,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,456,000 after buying an additional 348,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 2,471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Triton International by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Triton International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 125,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 270,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,661. Triton International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.