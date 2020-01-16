Analyzing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Sandston (NASDAQ:SDON)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandston has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AdaptHealth and Sandston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Sandston N/A N/A -10,104.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and Sandston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Sandston.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Sandston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 141.38 Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Sandston on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

