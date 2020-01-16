Analyzing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Denali Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.95%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $129.16 million 16.30 -$36.24 million ($0.39) -56.21 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 36.56 -$43.02 million N/A N/A

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -44.73% -13.37% -10.24% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

