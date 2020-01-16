Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).
Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,175.50 ($28.62). 1,954,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,130.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,005.45. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.