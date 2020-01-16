Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.05.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 25,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $745.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.