Antero Midstream Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Antero Midstream has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 292.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.5%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.