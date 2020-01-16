Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

