Aphria (TSE:APHA) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria (TSE:APHA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE:APHA traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,271. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

