Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 7.5%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.00, approximately 1,845,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,161,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.51.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Appian by 750.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.