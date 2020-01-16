AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). AquaVenture reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAAS. Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

WAAS stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

