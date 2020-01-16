Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.72

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 1028793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.
ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.
In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after purchasing an additional 686,953 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aramark by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)
Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
