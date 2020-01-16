Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.72

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 1028793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after purchasing an additional 686,953 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aramark by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

