ARC Resources Ltd Declares Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$7.68 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.59.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

