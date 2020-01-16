Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches Market Cap of $45,813.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $45,813.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,888,850 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.