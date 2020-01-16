Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Ares Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 1,283,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.