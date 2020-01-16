Arionum (ARO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78,746.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $110,905.00 and approximately $78,746.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.01860105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.25 or 0.03673568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00649100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00744685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00087567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00567272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

